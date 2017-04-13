Carmelo Anthony suits up for finale, scores 17 in Knicks win

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- He was initially expected to miss the season finale against Philadelphia?due to a sore left knee, but Carmelo Anthony decided Wednesday to suit up for what might be his last game with the New York Knicks.

Anthony, who hadn't been expected to play Tuesday, felt good enough to go Wednesday night and ended up scoring 17 points in 23 minutes in a 114-113 win against the 76ers.?

"He wants to end the season the right way," coach Jeff Hornacek said before the game.?

Kristaps Porzingis was not available for Wednesday's game.

In his seventh season in New York, Anthony was the focal point of trade rumors prior to the February deadline, and the Knicks might test the trade market for Anthony again in the offseason.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and the power to veto any trade, but he said recently that he sees "the writing on the wall," indicating perhaps that he knows he is approaching the end of his Knicks tenure.

Anthony said last week that he's looking forward to his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson, which is expected to take place no later than Friday.

"The chips will be on the table in that meeting," Anthony said.

Hornacek and GM Steve Mills will also attend exit meetings. Hornacek said after Tuesday's practice that he wasn't sure what to expect during Anthony's meeting.

"I'm sure a lot of things will be discussed," Hornacek said. "Obviously we'll talk about the season, going forward, what's going to happen. It'll be about that."