Caroline Wozniacki engaged to NBA free agent David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki has become engaged again.

The Danish tennis player, alongside a photograph of her left hand showing an engagement ring, said on Twitter that she accepted a marriage proposal from American basketball player David Lee.

Lee, a 12-year NBA veteran, is a free agent who played for the San Antonio Spurs last season. He also has played for the Mavericks, Celtics, Warriors and Knicks during his career, during which he's averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Wozniacki split with golfer Rory McIlroy in 2014, days after their wedding invitations were sent out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.