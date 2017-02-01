Carson Palmer denies report that Arizona house is for sale, says he hasn't pulled kids out of school

Carson Palmer addressed rumors about his future with the Cardinals on Wednesday, denying a report that his Arizona home is for sale.

Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix reported Tuesday that Palmer had listed his house for sale, pulled his children out of school and moved out of Arizona, leading to speculation that the veteran quarterback wouldn't return to the Cardinals for the 2017 season.

Palmer issued a statement Wednesday morning through Cardinals vice president of media relations Mark Dalton. Although he did not comment on whether he intends to play next season, Palmer denied the Fox Sports 910 report.

"No, my house in Arizona is not on the market," Palmer said in the statement. "And every year we have taken off for offseason family adventures so there's nothing to read into there either."

Palmer, 37, said in December that he expects to play next season and has shared that sentiment with Cardinals coach Bruce Arians. But Palmer hasn't committed to being the Cardinals' quarterback in 2017.

Arians said Monday that he frequently speaks with Palmer during the offseason but acknowledged that they have not spoken this week. He said he believes Palmer ultimately will decide to return once "the juices start flowing and the injuries go away."

"He got the hell beat out of him this year in a lot of different ways," Arians said. "But that's my job -- to make sure I protect him more if and when he comes back."

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.