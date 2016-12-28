Carson Wentz buys Eagles' offensive line customized shotguns

PHILADELPHIA -- Take care of the offensive line, and the offensive line will take care of you. That's the time-tested quarterback mantra. And now, the? Eagles' offensive line can take care of themselves thanks to the gift given by Carson Wentz.

The rookie quarterback endeared himself to the men up front by buying each of them a Beretta shotgun for Christmas. Each is personalized with the player's number engraved on the butt of the gun.

"This is an awesome gun. I'm excited about it," said Allen Barbre, a fellow hunter. Barbe believes the Beretta model is a Silver Pigeon, which seems to retail around two thousand dollars a pop. "I don't know if I'll shoot it though, it's pretty nice."

"I like to go clay shooting and stuff," added Brandon Brooks. "All I've got is a home defense tactical shotgun, short-barrel, so I was looking for one of these."

Wentz seems to spend a lot of his down time with a gun in his hands. He was lying in a cornfield hunting geese when he got the call that Sam Bradford would be traded and that he would be named the starter. And over the holiday break, he got in some hunting in New Jersey with baseball star Mike Trout.

Wentz hasn't delivered the gifts quite yet, as the final touches are still being put on them. So he sent a text message to members of the offensive line with a picture of the custom guns attached.

"I haven't really held a gun or anything before," rookie Isaac Seumalo said. "But I'm more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he'd teach me how to use it and all that good stuff."