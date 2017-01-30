Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulls out of deal for Raiders' move to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the NFL's Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

In a terse statement on Monday, Adelson declared that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium.

Adelson's name was not part of the Raiders relocation application, according to a source.

Adelson says his family and Las Vegas Sands "will no longer be involved in any facet" of the plan.

The Raiders issued a statement to the Adelson family after pulling out of the stadium project.

"The Raiders deeply appreciate the efforts of the Adelson family to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas. We know this project could not have advanced to this point without them. The Raiders remain steadfast in honoring Mark Davis' commitment to Governor Sandoval and the State of Nevada to pursue relocation to Las Vegas."

Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's office says the proposal now is for the Raiders to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.

Information from ESPN's Darren Rovell and the Associated Press was used in this report.?