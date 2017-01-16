"The catch" and "the kick," Packers move on

Jan 16, 2017, 12:21 AM ET

.

The situation: The Packers face a third-and-20 from their own 32 with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the score tied 31-31.

He put it right on the sideline. Enough room for me to get my feet down. It was a heck of a throw by him.” -- Packers tight end Jared Cook

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

.

The play: Aaron Rodgers takes the shotgun snap and starts rolling out to his left. He plants his feet with guard Lane Taylor blocking in front of him, then moves left again. As he's closing on the sideline, he rifles a pass to Jared Cook, who gets behind Byron Jones and is diving toward the sideline as he makes the catch.

Lane did a great job, he was out there protecting me, Jared just kept on coming. I tried to put it in a good spot, he made a hell of a catch.” -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Dan Powers/The Post-Crescant/USA TODAY Sports

.

The situation:First-and-10 at the Dallas 32 with 3 seconds remaining in a 31-31 tie.

It's kind of a blur right now ?” -- Packers kicker Mason Crosby

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

.

The play: Jason Garrett tries to ice Mason Crosby, who hit a 56-yarder a minute earlier, by calling a timeout. Crosby continues with his kick as the timeout is called and the ball sails through the uprights. Crosby reboots after the timeout and connects for the game-winner as time runs out. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Crosby is the first kicker to make a pair of field goals of 50 yards or longer in the final two minutes of a postseason game.

Just try to stay smooth and hit the same ball.” -- Packers kicker Mason Crosby

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

.

I didn't get to see it [the catch], because as soon as he let that ball go, I started locking in.” -- Packers kicker Mason Crosby

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports, Tom Pennington/Getty Images

.

The clutch kicks that he's made, you know, we love having him.” -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

William Glasheen/The Post-Crescant/USA TODAY Sports