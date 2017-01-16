"The catch" and "the kick," Packers move on

The play: Aaron Rodgers takes the shotgun snap and starts rolling out to his left. He plants his feet with guard Lane Taylor blocking in front of him, then moves left again. As he's closing on the sideline, he rifles a pass to Jared Cook, who gets behind Byron Jones and is diving toward the sideline as he makes the catch.
“Lane did a great job, he was out there protecting me, Jared just kept on coming. I tried to put it in a good spot, he made a hell of a catch.” -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Dan Powers/The Post-Crescant/USA TODAY Sports