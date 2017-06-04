Cavaliers to bring back sleeved black jerseys from '16 Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are going back to black.

The team announced on its Twitter account that it will wear its famed black, sleeved alternative uniforms in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Cavs wore the uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 Finals and Cleveland came out victorious in two must-win situations at Oracle Arena to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to capture the championship.

Cleveland trails Golden State 1-0 in the Finals after a the Warriors' 113-91 win on Thursday.