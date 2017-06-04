Cavaliers bring back sleeved black jerseys from '16 Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are going back to black.

The team announced on its Twitter account that it will wear its famed black, sleeved alternative uniforms in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

"I didn't even know that," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said when asked about the jersey swap during his pregame press conference. "But they love those jerseys, but we still got to play. It doesn't make a difference on what jersey you wear. But they like those jerseys, but we got to be ready to play tonight and we will be."

The Cavs wore the uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 Finals and Cleveland came out victorious in two must-win situations at Oracle Arena to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to capture the championship.

Cleveland trails Golden State 1-0 in the Finals after a the Warriors' 113-91 win on Thursday.