Cavaliers CB Chuck Davis hits it big with $100K win in Virginia Lottery

You have to play to win.

And while Chuck Davis wasn't able to play for the Virginia football team last season after transferring from Nebraska, that didn't mean he couldn't play the lottery.

And, on June 25, Davis got the win -- to the tune of $100,000.

Davis, a sophomore cornerback, was returning from an early-morning workout when he stopped to pick up coffee for his mother. He also played Cash 5, selecting numbers on his ticket that his grandmother suggested.

"I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, 'I ... won!'" he said.

An American studies major, Davis played at Virginia's Broad Run High and then went to Fork Union Military Academy before heading to Nebraska. He took part in spring practice with the Cornhuskers in 2016 before transferring.