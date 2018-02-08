Cavaliers deal guard Dwyane Wade back to Heat

Dwyane Wade has said he would like to end his career where he started it -- with the Miami Heat. He will get his chance.

As part of a massive team makeover, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Wade to the Heat before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sources said. The Cavaliers get a heavily protected second-round pick in the deal.

LeBron James endorsed the trade on Instagram on Thursday, saying he was happy for Wade.

Wade signed with the Cavs in September after working out a buyout with the Chicago Bulls. He spent last season with Chicago after 13 seasons and three championships with Miami.

Wade was averaging a career-low 11.2 points per game this season, coming off the bench in 43 of 46 contests.

The Cavaliers also traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and Iman Shumpert for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill and Rodney Hood in two other trades on Thursday.

A Cavs source told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Cleveland wanted to "do right" by Wade once the acquisition of Clarkson, combined with the youth movement of Cedi Osman, made it clear Wade's role would be reduced. Wade, his representative Leon Rose and LeBron James were all consulted before the trade.

Wade, 36, is the Heat's all-time leader in several categories, including points (20,221), assists (3,933), steals (1,414) and games (855).

He has said he wanted to one day retire with Miami.