Cavaliers enjoy record-setting points totals in first half vs. Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed a fast start to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and they got one.?

The Cavs opened the first quarter with 49 points, the most in a quarter in Finals history. They then smashed the Finals points record for a half, taking an 86-68 lead after the second quarter as they looked to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors.?

The previous record for a quarter was 47, set in 1984, by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Boston Celtics in the third.

The Cavs were aided by 22 free throw attempts in the opening 15 minutes, the most by any team in any quarter this postseason. They also had 10 assists, tied for their most in a quarter this postseason.

Asked before the second quarter what his team needed to do to slow down the Cavaliers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN: "Defense. Got to get a stop."?

Golden State didn't get one.?

Cleveland stayed on fire in the second quarter, ultimately setting the record for most Finals points in a half.?The previous record was 81, set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1982 against the Lakers.?

The Cavaliers also set a Finals record for made 3-pointers in a half with 13. That bested the Warriors' mark of 12 set in Game 3.?

If the Warriors do rally back Friday night, it would be the second-largest, first-quarter deficit ever overcome in the Finals. The Celtics overcame?21 points to beat the Lakers 97-91 in 2008.?