Cavaliers make NBA Finals history with 49-point first quarter

The Cleveland Cavaliers needed a fast start to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and they got one.?

The Cavs scored 49 points, a record for any quarter in Finals history. They took a 49-33 lead into the second quarter as they looked to avoid being swept in the series by the Golden State Warriors.?

The previous record was 47, set in 1984, by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter.

The Cavs were aided in the opening quarter by 22 free throw attempts, the most by any team in any quarter this postseason. They also had 10 assists, tied for their most in a quarter this postseason.

Asked before the second quarter what his team needed to do to slow down the Cavaliers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN: "Defense. Got to get a stop."?

The Finals record for a first half? That came in 1985, when the Celtics scored 79 against the Lakers.?

And if the Warriors do rally Friday night, it would be the second-largest, first-quarter deficit ever overcome in the Finals. The Celtics overcame?21 points to beat the Lakers 97-91 in 2008.?