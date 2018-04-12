Cavaliers open with Pacers as NBA playoff pairings take shape

The path for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to a potential fourth consecutive NBA Finals will start against the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

After a roller-coaster season that saw plenty of drama and a massive roster makeover at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers enter the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and could face top-seeded Toronto?in the second round if the conference playoffs go according to seeding.

James has had to overcome plenty this season, including his head coach Tyronn Lue missing nine games due to health issues.

"Yeah, we've been through a lot," Lue said. "That's behind us, there's no excuse going into the playoffs."

The Cavaliers may have no excuses entering the playoffs, but they will have to do something that has been done only once in recent history if they want to win the franchise's second championship.

Since playoff seeding began in the 1983-84 season, only the 1995 Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon,?have won the NBA Finals as a fourth seed or lower.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets needed overtime to settle the eighth spot, with Minnesota surviving with a 112-106 victory. Minnesota's reward is a first-round series against the NBA's best team this season -- the Rockets. Tom Thibodeau and Jimmy Butler have Minnesota in the postseason for the first time since 2004.

Second-seeded Golden State?will begin its title defense against San Antonio?out West, but both teams will likely be without two of their biggest stars. Steph Curry (knee) will be out for the first round, and Kawhi Leonard (quad) has been out since mid-January and has played in just nine games this season.

Last season's MVP, Russell Westbrook, will try to lead Oklahoma City?past Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in the first round. For Westbrook, who became the first player to average a? triple-double in multiple seasons, this is his first postseason alongside Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Utah, meanwhile, has surprised this season by reaching the postseason with a rookie leading the way after losing Gordon Hayward in free agency last summer.

Portland?will face New Orleans?as Damian Lillard and? CJ McCollum?team up against Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Davis has carried New Orleans into the playoffs after losing fellow big man? DeMarcus Cousins for the season with an Achilles injury.

Cleveland finished fourth in the East after the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers locked up the third seed with a rout over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers' rebuilding "Process" takes a massive step forward into the postseason as the hottest team in the NBA. Philadelphia's 16-game winning streak is the longest by a team to finish the regular season in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

With Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons leading the Sixers' surge, Philadelphia returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 and will face the sixth-seeded Miami Heat. Miami clinched the sixth seed with an overtime victory in Toronto, setting up a first-round series between big-man rivals Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside, if Embiid is cleared after suffering a face injury late last month.

"We had some crazy games where both teams lost big leads and lost it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This is what you want. The 3-6 matchup is usually very competitive."

The East's top-seeded Raptors will look to try to finally break through and win the conference and advance to the NBA Finals by opening the playoffs against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have had a disappointing season but could be a tricky opponent for Toronto with John Wall getting healthy. It will be quite the backcourt battle between Toronto's DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry against Washington's Wall and Bradley Beal. DeRozan and Lowry will try to avenge a first-round loss to Washington in 2015 when the Wizards swept the Raptors.

"We didn't get 59 wins for no reason," DeRozan said of heading into the playoffs, adding that this season does feel different for the Raptors.

"The hunger, the push, the pain of the grind all season. The failures from the previous years, kind of carrying that over," DeRozan said. "Definitely feels different."

The second-seeded Boston Celtics and head coach Brad Stevens will try to figure out a way to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round as the Celtics face the seventh-seeded Bucks. The banged-up Celtics will be without the injured Kyrie Irving, who is out for the postseason, but Milwaukee enters going 3-3 in its last six games, including Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the Sixers.

"Doesn't mean a thing," Bucks guard Jason Terry said of the injury-ravaged Celtics. "If you think just because they don't have Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart that you're going to go in and walk thru a Boston Celtics team, you're crazy. That's one of the loudest, rowdiest crowds ever [at] playoff time."

While James had one of his finest regular seasons statistically, it certainly was a trying season for him with the team. James has seen the Cavs win 13 straight games but also lose 11 of 14 this season. The Cavaliers made a flurry of trades before the deadline, parting with the likes of Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye, while adding? Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill and Rodney Hood.

"We have the ability to be very dynamic," James said. "We're still missing one of our key guys in Rodney Hood. We expect him to be ready for Game 1."

And Lue missed nine games due to health issues. But this is James' time of the season and another Finals run will begin against the Pacers, who have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA this season. Despite trading Paul George in the offseason, the Pacers finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and won 48 games thanks to a breakout season by Victor Oladipo.

"When they traded Paul George and brought in Oladipo and? [Domantas] Sabonis?and those guys in, they just said they would be fish in the bottom of the East and they're fifth in the East, and they've been playing well all season," Lue said.