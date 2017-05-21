How the Cavaliers prodded Isaiah Thomas to new heights

BOSTON -- How exactly did Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas morph from a backup point guard dismissed by two lottery teams into the All-NBA face of one of the league's most storied franchises?

The Cleveland Cavaliers deserve some of the credit.

Rewind the tape to the 2015 Eastern Conference playoffs. Thomas, acquired by Boston at February's deadline that year, had given the Celtics the offensive jolt they so desperately needed to take the next step in their building process. Even in a sixth-man role, Thomas spearheaded Boston's feverish surge to the No. 7 seed, which set up a first-round matchup with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland quickly dismissed Boston in four games, and while Thomas had a respectable stat line -- 17.5 points and 7 assists over 29.8 minutes per game -- he smarted over how the Cavaliers limited him to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Thomas entered that summer relentlessly motivated by the goal of proving he could thrive on the NBA's playoff stage. He vowed that no team would ever be able to limit him the way the Cavaliers did that postseason.

Isaiah Thomas vs. Cavs (2015 East first round)

Thomas studied tapes of Steve Nash and Allen Iverson to see how some of the league's best point guards directed their offenses. He worked on rainbow floaters that no big man could reach without a ladder. Thomas worked on 3-pointers in transition to ensure that, if a defense gave him space, he could make them pay. Thomas honed his arsenal of crafty finishes around the basket for those trips into traffic.

The next season, Thomas ascended to a starting role and earned his first All-Star nod. When the playoffs arrived, his stat line spiked to 24.2 points over 36.7 minutes per game in a first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Thomas still wasn't satisfied and pledged to make another leap this season.

On Thursday, Thomas was named to the All-NBA second team for his brilliance during the 2016-17 regular season. In a season filled with ridiculous offensive achievements, Thomas muscled his way into MVP conversation with his play, emerging as one of the league's elite offensive players.

Victories in the first two rounds of the playoffs set up a postseason rematch with the Cavaliers. Two years later, Thomas had a new opportunity to showcase how much he has grown -- though a hip injury in Game 2 has knocked Thomas out of the playoffs.

Thomas must judge his progress based simply on memory. Before the start of the Eastern Conference finals, he said he had no desire to go back and watch tape of the way the Cavaliers defended him in that 2015 matchup.

"We're a totally different team, I'm a totally different player," Thomas said. "I'm definitely not going to watch that."

If the Celtics are to be competitive in this series, they will need to find a way to do it without Thomas, whose 17 points and 10 assists in Game 1 still wasn't enough.

After the Bulls and Wizards routinely threw multiple bodies at him in the opening rounds, the Cavaliers seemed content to defend Thomas one-on-one in many situations, with help often coming when he tried to drive.

Thomas missed five of the seven 3-pointers he put up and turned the ball over four times. He finished minus-20 in plus/minus over 38 minutes of floor time. Thomas made just 4 of 12 contested field goals (and was just 3-of-7 on uncontested looks), according to the league's tracking data.

Thomas scolded himself for his struggles and pledged to be better in Friday's Game 2.

"They didn't do anything. They played how they played throughout the season," Thomas said. "I just missed shots, didn't get a rhythm. But next game, I'll definitely be more aggressive to make plays, get in the paint and make stuff happen.

"But they didn't do anything like the Wizards were doing or what the Bulls were doing. They kind of played how they normally play."

In 14 games this postseason, Thomas is averaging 24.8 points and 6.7 assists over 35.9 minutes per game. His shooting percentages have spiked from the past two years, rising to 43.5 percent overall and 34 percent beyond the 3-point arc (that still lags behind this season's marks of 46.3 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc).

While happy with his progress in his third playoff trip, you can see Thomas is far from satisfied, especially after Wednesday's loss. He expects more from himself, both in terms of scoring output and creating for his teammates.

He wants to show he's a completely different player than what we saw in 2015.

"I can't always just score. I gotta be able to continue to make plays, get in the paint, put pressure on the defense, even when I'm not scoring," Thomas said. "I've just become more of a student of the game. My game is maturing more. I'm just getting better. I think that's just the difference from [2015] and now."

In four regular-season meetings against the Cavs this season, Thomas posted decent numbers while averaging 29.5 points on 49.3 percent shooting. The Cavaliers have routinely frustrated him beyond the 3-point line as he shot 6-of-28 (21.4 percent) from distance during the regular season.

Isaiah Thomas vs. Cavs (2016-17 regular season)

Thomas remains convinced that those struggles are the result of his own miscues more than anything the Cavaliers have done defensively.

"I mean, there's nothing to figure out," Thomas said. "They play their traditional way. They definitely showed a few bodies that was aggressive on me, but that's nothing I haven't seen this whole year. I've seen it all. It's nothing like the Wizards were doing where they showed and had three guys on me, or like the Bulls were playing on top of me and trying to be very physical.

"[The Cavaliers are] playing their traditional ways, but sometimes they do trap me a little bit, but there's nothing that I needed to figure out. I've just got to be more aggressive, make plays, make shots, and go from there."

Marcus Smart, often tasked with defending Thomas during team practices, said the growth in Thomas' game has been noticeable to him the past two seasons.

"He's grown a lot," Smart said. "He's more aggressive. He's more poised, he's not out there rushing things. He's letting the game come to him.

"It's crazy, what he's capable of doing. Handling the ball, he's real quick, he's real crafty. He uses his body really well. I think he should have won first team [All-NBA], but there's a lot of great players in this league. But Isaiah's not one to go after those accolades. He understands and knows his worth. This whole team does. He's going to keep working."

In ignoring the tapes from two years ago, Thomas deprives himself of a glimpse of just how far he has come.

"I always knew I could do what I'm doing right now, but it was just proving to other people," Thomas said. "It says a lot, but I want to be so much better. I've got so much more room for improvement in so many areas.

"[All-NBA] was definitely a goal of mine, and we got it. Now it's on to bigger and better things."

Two years later, the Cavaliers are still pushing Thomas to find a new level for his play.