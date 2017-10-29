Cavaliers start Iman Shumpert with Derrick Rose (ankle) injured

NEW ORLEANS -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose?missed his fourth consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain Saturday night in a 123-101 loss to the? New Orleans Pelicans.

Iman Shumpert, who sat out Friday's practice with his right knee heavily wrapped, started in Rose's place, posting 5 points and 2 assists in 19 minutes, but point guard duties remained in the hands of LeBron James.

"LeBron is at the point. Shump will guard the point guards," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game.

After going through a full practice Friday, Rose said, "I think I should be ready to go" against New Orleans. However, Rose was ruled out after Cavs trainer Steve Spiro evaluated him at shootaround Saturday morning.

"He still had some soreness this morning when he tried to warm up and get loose before shootaround, so Steve said he can't go," Lue said.

Rose told ESPN he is hopeful to play Sunday against the New York Knicks, with a day off to recover already built into the Cavs' schedule on Monday.

The threat of Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, who scored 33 points in a win over Cleveland in January, made Lue give the nod to Shumpert over Jose Calderon.

"Just we know Holiday is aggressive and scores the basketball and just having a defensive presence on the floor to start the game and see what happens from there," Lue said.

The Cavs are 1-3 since Rose went out with his injury. In the first game he missed, a loss to Orlando, Cleveland started Calderon at point before pulling him after five minutes and going with Shumpert instead. The next two games James played point against Chicago and Brooklyn, and the Cavs split the results.

"He's a versatile player, he can play multiple positions, and you've seen it this year, what he has to do for the team, while guys are out and injured, so that's just who he is as a player," Lue said of James.

Rose's status delays what the Cavs hope will be a steady starting lineup for Cleveland moving forward featuring Rose, James, JR Smith, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.?

Cleveland got? Dwyane Wade back in the lineup against the Pelicans after he missed the Brooklyn game with a left knee contusion. Lue said he considered starting Wade at the point but wants him to get a chance to settle into his role with the second unit.

"He wants to come off the bench and wants to get comfortable in that role, so just trying to keep guys in that same position," Lue said.