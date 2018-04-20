Cavs arrive to Game 3 in matching suits gifted by LeBron James

INDIANAPOLIS -- LeBron James is doing everything he can to make sure the Cleveland Cavaliers look like a team during the 2018 NBA playoffs.

The entire 15-man roster for the Cavs arrived at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Game 3 of their first round series with the Indiana Pacers on Friday in matching suits, gifted by James.

The suits were made by designer Thom Browne. According to a release, the suit is called the gray Super 120s twill suit. The uniform outfits also featured a white oxford shirt, a gray tie and a gray cashmere cardigan sweater. Players were also given black leather boots, overcoats and bags from Thom Browne.

A team source told ESPN.com that the Cavs were fitted by tailors in Cleveland several weeks ago and all of the players packed the suits for the trip to Indiana.

Larry Nance Jr.'s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Josh Hart, was surprised to see the big man in such a formal outfit, let alone an outfit that matched the rest of the Cavs.

It has been James' custom to give out gifts to his teammates in the postseason. Before the 2015 NBA Finals, he passed out Beats by Dre headphones, Apple Watches and Samsung Edge phones. James had business relationships with both Apple (which owns Beats by Dre) and Samsung at the time.

In the 2016 postseason, he gave out personalized shields -- the same size medieval soldiers would feasibly use in battle -- and more headphones.