Cavs deal Chris 'Birdman' Andersen to Hornets to clear roster spot

CLEVELAND -- With the NBA trading deadline just 10 days away, the defending champion Cavaliers continued to tweak their team Monday, trading Chris "Birdman" Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets to open up a roster spot, the Cavs announced.

Andersen, 38, suffered a season-ending injury in December, when he tore his right ACL. Signed in the offseason to provide depth at the big-man position, Andersen played in 12 games this season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Cleveland also receives a 2017 second-round pick from Charlotte that is top-55 protected, a league source told ESPN.

The Cavs have been open about trying to find an additional point guard or rim protector to steel their squad for a potential third straight trip to the NBA Finals.

Swingman Derrick Williams, signed to a 10-day contract last week, has impressed so much that? LeBron James has advocated for keeping him "long term," but he offers a separate skill set than what a point guard or big man would provide.