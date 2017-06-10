Cavs fan removed from game after yelling at Warriors' Matt Barnes

CLEVELAND -- A courtside fan with close ties to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was ejected from Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Todd Leebow was taken out of the game by security officers in the third quarter after yelling at the Golden State Warriors' bench and specifically forward Matt Barnes.

It came moments after an on-court pileup involving Zaza Pachulia, Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver with 1:10 left in the quarter. Pachulia and Shumpert were called for technical fouls. During the official review, Leebow and Barnes began jawing.

Leebow frequently sits in courtside seats next to James' friends and business partners. For Game 4 he was sitting with James' agent, Rich Paul, and business partner Maverick Carter.

He is the son of Dennis Leebow, a wealthy Cleveland businessman, who was ejected from courtside seats in an Eastern Conference finals game last year.