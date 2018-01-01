Cavs say Isaiah Thomas will made season debut Tuesday

Isaiah Thomas will make his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, Cavs coach Ty Lue said Monday.

The guard, who has been rehabbing from a hip injury, will come off the bench, will be on a minutes restriction and will not play the next night against the Boston Celtics -- his old team.

Thomas participated in a full-court scrimmage Friday against his Cavs teammates for the first time since the point guard was acquired in a trade from the Celtics for Kyrie Irving over the summer.

The prospect of playing against Irving on the Garden parquet is something that gets Thomas' energy up; he couldn't help but break into a wide smile on Friday when a reporter mentioned the upcoming Celtics game. However, he'll have to wait until the Cavs' game in Boston on Feb. 11.

Thomas was knocked out of last season's Eastern Conference Finals with the injury, was shockingly traded in the offseason and has been steadily working his way back.