Cavs' Kevin Love has surgery on left knee, out 6 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS --? Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday that is expected to sideline him for six weeks, the team announced.

The surgery, performed by Dr. David Altchek in New York City, removed a loose body from the knee.

Love's rehabilitation process will cause him to miss this weekend's All-Star Game in New Orleans. It was his first invite to the February festivities since joining the Cavs in 2014.

The 28-year-old Love, who is averaging 20.0 points and 11.1 rebounds this season, first experienced the pain during Cleveland's 125-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he will start Channing Frye in Love's place Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.