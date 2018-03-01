Cavs suspend JR Smith for game vs. 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have suspended guard JR Smith for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers for detrimental conduct, the team announced.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said "something happened after shootaround" Thursday that led to Smith's one-game suspension.

Rodney Hood will start in place of Smith when the Cavaliers host the 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Lue said Smith will be back at practice Friday and will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday against Denver.?

Smith, 32, is averaging is averaging 8.3 points in 59 games (56 starts) this season.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.