CC Sabathia: 'I've never been called the N word' anywhere but in Boston

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, talking about Adam Jones' experience at Fenway Park Monday night, said players expect racist taunts in Boston.

He said it is talked about among black major leaguers: "We know. There's 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it,"

Talking Tuesday before the team's game against Toronto in New York, Sabathia said in his big league career "I've never been called the N word" anywhere but in Boston.

Sabathia said he has experienced what Jones did in Boston while traveling with the Cleveland Indians. He says he hasn't heard the same slurs while with the Yankees because the team has security guards that accompany players to the bullpen and other areas of the park.



Sabathia says it's sad and infuriating that players still have to deal with racism in baseball in 2017.