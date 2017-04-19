Celtics' Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart's actions 'unacceptable'

BOSTON --? Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that if guard Marcus Smart did indeed make an obscene gesture toward a fan during Tuesday's Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls, his actions were "unacceptable" and Stevens expects the league will investigate the matter.

After missing a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, Smart appeared to gesture toward a fan courtside at TD Garden. Soon after, as he retreated on defense, Smart seemed to motion for the fan to sit down.

The top-seeded Celtics displayed obvious signs of frustrations while enduring a 111-97 loss that put them in an 0-2 hole as the first-round series shifts to Chicago for the next two games.

"Obviously, I've been told of the gesture," Stevens said Wednesday during a conference call. "I saw a brief video clip of it but, from my clip, from the angle that I saw, I couldn't tell. But obviously if he made a gesture, it's unacceptable and that will be handled by the league."

Smart finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting over 27 minutes. The Bulls were up 14 with 6:11 remaining when Smart missed the 3-pointer before the incident.