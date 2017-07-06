Ex-Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk goes to Heat for 4 years, $50M

Free-agent forward Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50 million-plus deal with the Miami Heat, his agent, Greg Lawrence, tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a fourth-year player option.

Over four NBA seasons, Olynyk has averaged 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game. What's less obvious from his stat line is the positive impact that Olynyk has typically had on team performance when he's on the court. An excellent 3-point shooter and a slick passer in a 7-foot frame, Olynyk's presence often opened up the floor for Boston. During the 2015-16 season, Olynyk was second on the team in net rating (plus-3.2), trailing only Isaiah Thomas (plus-3.6).

Olynyk played a career-high 75 games during the 2016-17 campaign, but his scoring dipped from the previous season and his 3-point shooting fell to 35.4 percent (after being at 40.5 percent a season earlier). In the 2017 playoffs, Olynyk was still one of only two postseason regulars with a positive net rating (fellow second-teamer Terry Rozier was the other).

Olynyk was ranked No. 21 on the list of top available free agents this offseason compiled by ESPN's Kevin Pelton.