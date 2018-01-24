Celtics to be without Marcus Smart, Al Horford versus Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart lacerated his hand on glass at the team hotel and will miss Wednesday's game against the? Clippers.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the team is investigating how Smart, who went to a hospital to get stitches, injured himself on Wednesday afternoon.

"He lacerated his hand on glass in the hotel, got stitches. I don't know the full story," Stevens said. "We're learning more about that. [Assistant general manager] Mike Zarren and [assistant athletic trainer] Brian Dolan were with him at the hospital two hours ago [when Smart] got stitches. It doesn't sound like a long-term injury, but we're doing more research on how it happened."

Pressed on why the team was investigating the incident, Stevens added, "Obviously, I want to make sure that I'm thorough in telling you how it happened and what happened. But, again, I think that he cut his hand in the hotel on glass sometime this afternoon."

The Celtics also will be without All-Star big man Al Horford, who is being held out as a precaution after getting hit in the head in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Horford, who has endured two concussions over the past two seasons, was examined by Lakers doctors on Tuesday and did not exhibit concussion-related symptoms.

Stevens and Horford said the Celtics were simply being cautious in the immediate aftermath to ensure Horford remained asymptomatic.

"We're going to just observe him [Wednesday]," Stevens said of Horford. "He'll be out. We just want to make sure, and make sure he's symptom-free before letting him get back out on the court. And I think that, obviously, having one [concussion] earlier in the year and having one last year, I think it's the right move."

Stevens said the team was still deciding who would start in Horford's place.

"I'm not where I need to be to play, but I'm doing all right," Horford said. "... Our team doctor, due to my history recently with a couple concussions -- we just want to play it on the safe side. I felt good through most of everything [during testing], but he feels strongly about me not doing anything physical today."