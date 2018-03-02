Central Michigan postpones game in wake of campus shooting

Central Michigan postponed its Friday night men's basketball game against Western Michigan after police confirmed a shooting on campus.

The CMU police said two people were fatally shot in the Campbell Hall residency on Friday morning and that the suspect is still at large.

CMU police identified the suspect as James Eric Davis, Jr., who is approximately 19 years old. Police said he was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the alleged shooting.

CMU police believe Davis fled on foot; they are unsure of his current attire after finding articles of clothing near railroad tracks in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Davis had been admitted to McLaren Central Michigan hospital Thursday night for what is believed to be a drug related incident, according to CMU police.

Davis was reportedly released from the hospital Friday morning, shortly before the shooting occurred at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Central Michigan campus is still on lockdown. Police are advising parents picking up their children for spring break to avoid campus and take shelter at a nearby hotel.