Chance Sisco's bunt vs. shift in 9th upsets Twins

Minnesota Twins players were upset Sunday that Baltimore Orioles catcher Chance Sisco bunted against the shift for a hit in the ninth inning of Minnesota's 7-0 victory.

With one out in the ninth, Sisco bunted toward the vacant left side of the infield to get on base. The Orioles eventually loaded the bases, but Jose Berrios worked out of trouble, getting Jonathan Schoop to pop out to the catcher and Adam Jones to strike out to complete the three-hit shutout.

Despite that, Twins second baseman Brian Dozier spoke out about Sisco's bunt after the game.

"I could've said something, but they have tremendous veteran leadership over there, with Chris Davis, Adam Jones and those guys," Dozier told reporters. "I'm sure they'll address it and move forward."

Berrios added to reporters: "I don't care if he's bunting. I just know it's not good for baseball in that situation. That's it."

Sisco told reporters he was doing what he could to get on base.

"Just trying to mess with the timing of the game," Sisco said, according to the Baltimore Sun. "He was kind of going through the lineup. Just trying to do what I can to get on base.

"They were playing the shift right there, so they kind of gave it to me. If they're going to shift, I have to take it right there in that spot. We got bases loaded right after that. We're a couple home runs away from tying the game -- bases loaded, (Jones) or (Schoop) hits a home run right there? We're a couple runs away from being back in that game."

Before his bunt in the ninth, Sisco had the only other hit for the Orioles to that point, a double in the third.