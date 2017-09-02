Chargers activate WR Mike Williams off PUP for regular season

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Out since May with a lower back disc herniation, Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams was taken off the physically unable to perform list and placed on the active roster to start the regular season.

According to Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Williams has been making steady progress in his rehab during training camp, and the team remained hopeful that the Clemson product would be ready for the regular season.

"He has a chance to continue to get better and play that fourth, fifth week," Lynn told reporters when asked whether Williams would begin the regular season on the PUP list or the active roster. "And if we put him down, we might not see him until midway through the season. That's the decision we're going to have to make."

The Chargers took a cautious approach to Williams' injury throughout the process in order to make sure he didn't suffer any setbacks, but appear to feel confident enough that he can get in game-shape in time to help the team sooner rather than later.

Selected No. 7 overall in this year's draft by the Chargers, Williams suffered the injury during the first rookie minicamp practice at Chargers Park in San Diego. Lynn told reporters in the past two weeks that Williams has ramped up his training on the field, including change-of-direction drills and full-speed sprints.

"It's hard to play this game at a high level without practicing," Lynn said. "But he is a playmaker, and when he's healthy we want to get him out there as soon as we can and see what he can do."

Other roster moves the Chargers have made as the team attempts to get down to 53 players before the league's Saturday deadline include releasing center incumbent kicker Josh Lambo, center Barrett Gouger, safety Dwight Lowery, cornerback Trovon Reed and defensive tackle Caraun Reid.