Chargers pick up QB Cardale Jones, send conditional pick to Bills

The Los Angeles Chargers have acquired Bills second-year quarterback Cardale Jones in a trade that sends a conditional draft pick back to Buffalo. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the draft pick is conditional for the seventh round.

Jones appeared in only one game as a rookie last season for the Bills.

The Ohio State product is familiar with new Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, as Lynn served as Buffalo's interim head coach at the end of last season.

Jones took to Twitter to share his excitement with heading to Southern California and thank the Bills and their fans.

Los Angeles, which has incumbent quarterback Philip Rivers in place as the team's top signal-caller, worked out Robert Griffin III earlier this week.

Behind Rivers, Kellen Clemens has served as the Chargers' backup at quarterback the past two seasons. Los Angeles also has two developmental prospects on the roster in Mike Bercovici and Eli Jenkins.

The Bills' trading Jones does not come as a surprise, after he was given limited reps with the offense during organized team activities and minicamp this spring.

Entering training camp, Jones appeared to be fourth on Buffalo's quarterback depth chart, behind starter Tyrod Taylor, veteran T.J. Yates and 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman.

Yates, who signed a free-agent deal with the Bills this offseason, was coached by current Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison from 2011 to 2013 with the Houston Texans. Yates took the majority of second-team reps in practices this spring.

Information from ESPN's Mike Rodak was used in this report.