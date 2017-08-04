Charles Oakley accepts deal to dismiss misdemeanor charges

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley on Friday accepted a deal that will lead to the dismissal of his misdemeanor charges pertaining to his arrest after a run-in with Madison Square Garden security.

Oakley was arrested after a run-in with MSG security on Feb. 8 and charged with two misdemeanors of assault, two misdemeanors of harassment and one misdemeanor of trespassing.

The charges will be dismissed if Oakley stays out of trouble for six months and adheres to a no trespassing condition that bars him from Madison Square Garden for one year.

Oakley accepted the same deal that he rejected in early June. At that time, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Lipes offered Oakley an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal -- an agreement that would lead to charges being dropped if Oakley stays out of trouble for a set time and complies with an unspecified order of protection.

Oakley, through attorney Alex Spiro, rejected that offer and requested a trial.

Spiro also said Oakley would be 'pursuing all civil remedies" against Knicks owner James Dolan based on the incident.

Cameras on the night of the incident showed Oakley striking Madison Square Garden security as they attempted to remove him from his seats. Oakley was physically removed from his seats by the arena's security staff.

Shortly after the incident, Dolan suggested that Oakley had a problem with alcohol and anger management issues. Oakley has denied that he has a drinking problem.

Oakley, who played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998 and helped them reach the NBA Finals, had a poor relationship with the team and Dolan prior to February due in part to his criticisms of the team and owner.