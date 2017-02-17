Charles Oakley on James Dolan: 'Some things can't be solved'

Charles Oakley says he doesn't believe his feud with New York Knicks owner James Dolan will ever end.

"No, some things can't be solved," Oakley said in an interview with SI.com.

Oakley was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden and arrested on misdemeanor assault charges on Feb. 8. Dolan banned Oakley from the arena indefinitely after the incident.

The Knicks lifted the ban Monday after Dolan met with Oakley, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan. Oakley on Tuesday told ESPN that he didn't want to attend a Knicks game as a guest of the organization.

"I'm not happy," Oakley told The Undefeated's Mike Wise ?"I told them I'm not happy. They're tryin' to sweep this under the rug. I gotta think about this. They tried to tell me, 'Let's get some understanding around this.' I told them in the meeting, 'My understanding is, it might be three, four, five years before I come to a conclusion how I feel about going back in the Garden. I'm not just going back in the Garden because you want to honor me.'"

The Knicks have declined to comment since Dolan's meeting with Oakley, Silver and Jordan.

Oakley said Thursday that the issue wasn't going to be resolved after one meeting with Dolan.

"I told them I'd rather go to jail than them saying they did something for me," Oakley said. "That's how bad this is for me. I'd rather go to jail."

Oakley also again questioned Dolan's decision to suggest that Oakley has a drinking problem.

"My life is going to change a lot because it's just like getting a DUI sometime or going to jail for murder," he said. "It's something on my record. If you Google my name, it's going to come up. And that hurts."