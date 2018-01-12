Charlie Blackmon, Rockies avoid arbitration with $14M deal

The Colorado Rockies and All-Star center fielder Charlie Blackmon agreed Friday to a one-year deal worth $14 million -- nearly doubling his salary -- according to multiple reports.

Blackmon, who will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season, nearly doubled his salary from 2016, when he made $7.3 million.

The 31-year-old slugger won the National League batting title with a .331 average, and he led the majors in hits (213), runs scored (137), triple (14) and total bases (383). He also had 37 home runs and 104 RBIs for the Rockies last season while earning a Silver Slugger Award for the second consecutive season.

Blackmon also set a major league record for most RBIs in a season by a leadoff man, driving in 103 runs from the top spot to best Darren Erstad's mark of 100 RBIs set in 2000 with the Angels. His 37 home runs from the leadoff spot ranked third all-time behind Alfonso Soriano, who hit 38 with the Yankees in 2002 and 39 with the Nationals in 2006.

In seven seasons, all with Colorado, Blackmon, who also was an All-Star selection in 2014, has 111 home runs and 355 RBIs to go along with his career .305 batting average.

FanRag Sports first reported that Blackmon and the Rockies agreed to the deal.