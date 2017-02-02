Chicago trades Elena Delle Donne for No. 2 overall pick, 2 players

The Washington Mystics have acquired Elena Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky for Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

The 2015 WNBA MVP is arguably the biggest name to ever be traded in the 21-year history of the league. Thursday's move gets Delle Donne closer to her Delaware home.

"Clearly, this is one of the biggest moves in the history of this organization," Mystics coach Mike Thibault said in a statement. "In only four years, Elena has established herself as one of the premier players in the world, as evidenced by her MVP season two years ago. Her impact on and off the court will be invaluable."

Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds a game last season for the Sky, helping them reach the playoffs. She missed the postseason after thumb surgery.

"I'm really excited about this next chapter in my career with the Mystics," Delle Donne said in a statement. "Coach Thibault, (owner Ted) Leonsis and (president Sheila) Johnson have built a strong team that is ready to make a significant impact in the league and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The three-time All-Star will join a Mystics team that finished 13-21 in 2016 after reaching the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

Since she was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick by the Sky in 2013, Delle Donne has split her time between Chicago and Delaware.

"I'm sad to be leaving Chicago, a place that was a fantastic city for sports and truly felt like home," Delle Donne said. "I'd like to give a huge thank you to the fans there, and to the Sky organization for a great four years."

The 6-foot-5 forward continues to deal with the lingering effects of Lyme disease that she has battled since 2008. It forced her to leave China less than 48 hours after she arrived there earlier this month to play in the country's professional basketball league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.