Chiefs will try to extend coach Andy Reid this offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to extend coach Andy Reid's contract this offseason, league sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Reid, 58, will be entering the final year of his contract next season; teams usually prefer not to have their head coaches, particularly successful ones, head into the last year of their deal.

He initially signed a five-year contract with the Chiefs in January 2013. Next season will be the final year of the deal.

Reid is 43-21 with the Chiefs and 173-114 overall, including his 14 years as coach of the Eagles.

This season, Reid led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and the franchise's first AFC West title since 2010.