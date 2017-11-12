Chiefs NT Roy Miller accused of abusing wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Roy Miller is accused of dragging his wife by the hair, tearing a braid from her head and nearly ripping off her shirt before he was arrested on domestic battery charges early Saturday morning, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police report.

According to the report, the altercation between the 6-foot-1, 320-pound Miller and Nicole Miller began with an argument after the couple returned home, separately, from a date. The argument allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation and Nicole Miller told police her husband grabbed her by the hair, pushed her around, threw her phone into the toilet and prevented her from retrieving it.

The report said the woman was able to recover the phone and called police. She told police that Miller had barricaded himself in their bedroom.

According to the report, Nicole Miller had a braid torn from the back of her head. She also had a small abrasion on her face and a scratch on the back of her neck.

Several children were at the home at the time of the incident, the report said.

The report said witnesses inside the home corroborated some of the details provided by Nicole Miller, including Roy Miller restraining her from retrieving her phone. One witness, according to the report, said the couple's bedroom door was slammed shut and she heard "thumping coming from inside the room as if someone was being hit."

When police arrived at the couple's home they found Roy Miller inside, sleeping. He agreed to speak with police outside. He eventually was arrested.

Miller, 30, played four seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released on March 12. He signed with Kansas City on Aug. 2 and has six tackles and one pass breakup in seven games. He was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2009.