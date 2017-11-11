Chiefs' Roy Miller arrested in Jacksonville on battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with domestic battery.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Department of Corrections, Miller was booked into the Duval County Jail at 4:53 a.m. ET. He is scheduled to have a first appearance in court at 1 p.m. ET.

"This morning we were informed about an incident involving one of our players, Roy Miller," the Chiefs said in a statement. "We are still in the process of gathering details on the situation. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Chiefs are on a bye this week.

The 30-year-old Miller played four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released March 12. He signed with Kansas City on Aug. 2 and has six tackles and one pass breakup in seven games.