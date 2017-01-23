Chris Hogan, Tom Brady describe dominant win over Steelers

The play: Tom Brady doesn't have all of his high-profile receivers available in this AFC title game, but all he needs is Chris Hogan. While in the shotgun, Brady takes advantage of ample time to survey the field and find Hogan alone at the back of the end zone for the touchdown. It is one of four catches by Hogan on the drive, which includes a 26-yard reception that carries the Patriots into Pittsburgh territory.

“Just had to be ready to find that soft spot in the zone and, you know, Tom saw it right away. It was just up to me to make the catch. ” -- Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan