Chris Hogan, Tom Brady describe dominant win over Steelers

Jan 23, 2017, 10:01 AM ET

.

The situation: Third-and-6 from the Pittsburgh 16-yard line with the Patriots holding a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter.

They kind of bit down on Julian pretty hard, and then Hoges was standing there in the back of the end zone ...” -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

.

The play: Tom Brady doesn't have all of his high-profile receivers available in this AFC title game, but all he needs is Chris Hogan. While in the shotgun, Brady takes advantage of ample time to survey the field and find Hogan alone at the back of the end zone for the touchdown. It is one of four catches by Hogan on the drive, which includes a 26-yard reception that carries the Patriots into Pittsburgh territory.

Just had to be ready to find that soft spot in the zone and, you know, Tom saw it right away. It was just up to me to make the catch. ” -- Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

.

The situation: Protecting a 10-6 lead in the second quarter, the Patriots line up on Pittsburgh's 34-yard line.

That was just a great call. They were a little winded I thought.” -- Brady

James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

.

The play: The Patriots turn to a little trickery to throw off the Steelers, using the flea-flicker to score another touchdown. Brady hands off to Dion Lewis, who pitches it back to Brady, who zips a pass to Hogan just as the receiver crosses the goal line. Hogan does his best to secure the ball as he traps it against his chest as he cruises into the end zone. The result adds to the Patriots' lead and gives Hogan the first two-touchdown game of his career as he ends the first half with 117 yards receiving.

That's just been something we've been working on. We've just been waiting for the opportunity to use it.” -- Hogan

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports, AP Photo/Matt Slocum

.

It's nice when you can take advantage of some of those plays. It's nice to gain some chunks that way.” -- Brady

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports, Patrick Smith/Getty Images

.

He made big plays in the biggest game of the year for us. ” -- Brady

Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

.

The situation: Second-and-13 from the New England 42, with 4:01 left in the third quarter, the Patriots carry a 20-9 lead. The play: Brady moves around just enough to get the ball to Hogan as he sprints across the field. Hogan does the rest, picking up 39 yards to carry the Patriots to the Pittsburgh 19 for the first down. The play helps Brady record his 11th 300-yard passing performance in the postseason. The play also gives Hogan 180 receiving yards, a franchise postseason record. Two plays later, LeGarrette Blount rushes up the middle for the 1-yard touchdown, essentially putting the game away and securing another Super Bowl berth for the Patriots.

To lead the league in average yards-per-catch is spectacular. ” -- Brady

Jim Rogash/Getty Images