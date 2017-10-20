Chris Paul to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul will likely be sidelined two to four weeks while recovering from his bruised left knee, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources said the Rockets are calling agents about available point guards.

One such point guard is Jameer Nelson, who was released by the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. He has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Houston, among other teams, has reached out to Nelson's representatives, sources said, but there are concerns regarding whether there is a steady on-court role available for the 13-year veteran.

Paul, a nine-time All-Star acquired in a trade with the LA Clippers in June, was originally injured when he banged knees with Memphis?guard? Mario Chalmers during a preseason game.

After sitting out the preseason finale, Paul started the season opener and played 33 minutes in Tuesday's 122-121 win over the Golden State Warriors. However, Paul was clearly hobbled during his four-point, eight-rebound, 11-assist performance, leading coach Mike D'Antoni to sit Paul during crunch time.

Paul sat out Wednesday in Sacramento and has been ruled out of Saturday's home opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

Eric Gordon, the NBA's reigning winner of the Sixth Man Award, started in Paul's place and scored 25 points during Houston's 105-100 victory?over the Kings.

The New York Times first reported that Paul could miss up to a month.