Chyna Thomas, sister of Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, dies in car crash

The sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was killed in a one-car accident early Saturday morning, according to Washington State police.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died at the scene of the accident on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington, police said.

A source told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that Isaiah Thomas received news of his sister's accident after he participated in Celtics practice in the afternoon.

Thomas was talking to a reporter after practice when Avery Bradley, a fellow Tacoma native, emerged from the trainer's room and pulled him away. Thomas never returned to engage in other scheduled media requests.

According to the source, Thomas is expected to play when the team opens its first-round series against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in Boston.

"We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas," the Celtics said Saturday in a prepared statement. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."

Police said the accident occurred at around 5 a.m., when Chyna Thomas' car suddenly drifted onto the left shoulder of the highway and traveled about 50 feet before hitting a large metal pole.

Police said Chyna Thomas was not wearing her seat belt.

The news of Chyna Thomas' death was first reported by KIRO 7 in Washington.

