Ciara, Seahawks' Russell Wilson have baby daughter

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara welcomed Sienna Princess Wilson into the world on Friday evening.

Wilson spoke about Ciara's pregnancy during last season.

"It's obviously an exciting thing. Obviously for me and C, it's exciting," Wilson said. "It's a blessing. That's for sure. And to have a child is an amazing, probably the biggest miracle there is in the world, so I'm excited about that.

"I am a stepdad too, so it's the same thing there. You just love unconditionally, love at all costs. And that's the best thing about it."

Wilson is a stepdad to Ciara's 2-year-old son. Wilson and Ciara got married last July.