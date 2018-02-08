City of Philadelphia shuts down for Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl victory parade

Feb 8, 2018, 11:06 AM ET
(L-R) Head coach Doug Pederson, owner Jeffrey Lurie and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Feb. 4, 2018, Minneapolis.

Almost the entire city of Philadelphia has shut down today as Eagles fans flock to the streets to celebrate their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis Sunday night, after an exhilarating back-and-forth game in which the Patriots' goliath quarterback Tom Brady attempted a comeback with minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the teams win in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018.

A sack and subsequent fumble on Brady with 2:21 left in the game resulted in a fateful turnover, sealing the Eagles' victory and propelling fans into a tizzy of happy emotions.

Now, back in their hometown, Eagles players will revel in their victory alongside their loyal, long-suffering fans, some of whom have been waiting several decades to take home the Lombardi trophy.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after beating the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Millions of fans are expected to attend the parade, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

A parade and celebration honoring the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots is scheduled for Thursday.

The parade route will begin at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles -- Lincoln Financial Field -- at 11 a.m. and stretch down Broad Street past City Hall, to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and onto the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the victory celebration will be held.

(L-R) Head coach Doug Pederson, owner Jeffrey Lurie and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33, Feb. 4, 2018, Minneapolis.

In light of the municipal holiday, all city offices are closed, as well as courts and Philadelphia public schools, according to the City. The Philadelphia City Council has also canceled its public meeting for Thursday in light of the celebrations, but all "critical" court services will remain operational.

Fans should expect a visual event with surprises, WPVI reported. The City of Philadelphia advised fans to be prepared for long periods of walking and standing during the event.

Excited Eagles fans didn't wait until today to begin their festivities. Celebrations in Philly began Sunday night after the game clock struck zero, sending thousands of fans to the streets to commemorate the win in unison.

Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, Feb. 4, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Members of Eagles nation hugged and cried as they chanted the Eagles' fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly," well past midnight, when green fireworks erupted in the night sky, ESPN reported.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the team's victory in NFL Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Feb. 4, 2018, in downtown Philadelphia.

Some fans got carried away in their exhilaration, climbing street poles, smashing store windows and partaking in drunken revelry, according to The Associated Press. A 20-year-old man was arrested for flipping a car during the celebration, according to WPVI, while another fan was arrested for scaling a street pole without clothes, according to ESPN.

