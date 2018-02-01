CJ McCollum scores 50 points, sits out 4th quarter in win over Bulls

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum scored 50 points in three quarters of play on Wednesday in Portland's win over the 124-108 win over the Chicago Bulls.?

He becomes the first player to reach 50 points in under thirty minutes since Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reached 60 points in 29 minutes against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 5, 2016.?

McCollum had 28 points alone in the first quarter. Entering Wednesday's game, he had scored more than 28 points in 30 of his 309 games.

"The guys did a good job of getting me open," McCollum told reporters afterward. "I had some good looks early in motion offense. I was able to hit some pull ups and threes. Once I saw the ball go in, I knew it was going to be a good night."

It was McCollum's first career 50-point game, finishing on 18-for-25 from the field. It was the tenth 50-point performance in Blazers history.?

His last two points on the night came on free throws, where he was 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

"I tried to draw some contact. Once I got to the line, a couple of teammates told me 'don't choke and go be great,'" said McCollum. "Once the first one went in, I knew the second one would go in based on repetition."