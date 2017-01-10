Clemson QB Deshaun Watson declares for NFL draft: 'It's my time to go'

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made it official Monday night after he led the Tigers to a thrilling win in the College Football Playoff National Championship -- he is leaving for the 2017 NFL draft.

"It's my time to go," said Watson, who was named offensive MVP of the title game.

The junior went 36-for-56 for 420 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 43 yards and a fourth touchdown in Clemson's 35-31 win. He found Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with a second remaining to give the Tigers their first national championship since 1981.

Clemson is still waiting on an answer from wide receiver Artavis Scott, who said after the game that he is not ready yet to declare his intentions.

"I'm not sold yet if I want to leave or if I want to stay," Scott said. "I ain't in no rush and I ain't going to say I ain't going to leave, but I've got a lot of stuff to talk about with my family and see what I'm going to do."

Receiver Mike Williams and running back Wayne Gallman previously announced they are leaving early.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.