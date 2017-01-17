Clippers guard Chris Paul sprains left thumb against Thunder

LOS ANGELES -- Clippers guard Chris Paul sprained his left thumb with 3:04 left in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and was ruled out for the game.

X-rays on the thumb were negative, a team source said.

Paul was defending Russell Westbrook and sprained the thumb fighting over a screen set by Joffrey Lauvergne at the top of the 3-point line.

The Clippers called a timeout shortly after, and Paul immediately walked off the court, kicking the bench as he exited. Paul could be seen on the TNT broadcast shaking his head at Clippers team trainer Jasen Powell as they walked in the players tunnel to the locker room.

The nine-time All-Star sprained the same thumb during a practice late in the preseason.

The last time Paul sprained his left thumb in season was in the first round of the 2014 playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers won the series in seven games.

Paul broke his right hand in Game 4 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2016 playoffs.

The Clippers have been beset by injuries this season. Star power forward Blake Griffin missed his 13th game on Monday night as he recovers from right knee arthroscopic surgery. Sharpshooter J.J. Redick missed two games due to a sore left hamstring. And Paul missed seven games in a two-week span due to a strained left hamstring.

Paul exited with 8 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal against the Thunder. The Clippers point guard is averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game with a 60.9 percent true shooting percentage and a player efficiency rating of 27.47.