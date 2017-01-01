Coach Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he is retiring

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told his team following Sunday's win that he is retiring due to health reasons, players said.

Kubiak told the Broncos he'll be their "biggest fan moving forward."

Multiple sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday that Kubiak was likely to step down as the Broncos' coach due to his family's concerns about his health.

Kubiak has yet to make an official announcement about his plans. He was asked about his future after the Broncos' win but said he would wait until Monday to address his situation.

"I did talk with the team, but right now ... today's about the team and players," he said. "I'll address my situation tomorrow. But I did have a really good moment with the team."

His departure leaves Denver searching for another head coach just two years after hiring Kubiak, who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl title last season. The Broncos (8-7), who were eliminated from playoff contention last week, closed their season Sunday with a 24-6 home win against the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold and Jeff Darlington contributed to this report.