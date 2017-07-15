Cody Bellinger becomes first Dodgers rookie to hit for cycle

Cody Bellinger legged out a leadoff triple in the seventh inning on Saturday against the Miami Marlins?to become the first Dodgers rookie ever to hit for the cycle.

Bellinger got a single in the first, a two-run home run in the third and an RBI double in the fourth, before tripling to deep right-center in the seventh. His triple off Nick Wittgren barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running, backhanded catch.

Bellinger grounded out in the ninth to finish 4-for-5 at the plate. The Dodgers won 7-1.

Bellinger, who entered the day second in the National League with 25 home runs, recorded the first cycle of his career in his 72nd career game. It is the first cycle for the Dodgers since Orlando Hudson did it in 2009.

The triple was Bellinger's first since May 2.