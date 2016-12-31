The College Football Playoff is here: Saturday's best in college football

Buckle in: Today is the biggest day of the college football season, with four bowl matchups.

The headliners, of course, are the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Alabama-Washington, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Clemson-Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

But just in case those annoying neighbors scheduled their kid's birthday party at 3 p.m., or your boss' New Year's party doesn't have a TV... we got you covered on everything you need to know on Saturday.

Corso's CFP title game pick: Washington-Ohio State

GameDay's Lee Corso likes Washington to upset Alabama, and... well, let him explain here why he's going with the Buckeyes in the Fiesta.