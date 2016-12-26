College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Clemson Tigers

Date: Dec. 31, 2016

Time: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN App)

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Today's must-read story

Finally, J.T. Barrett gets his chance to shine in the semifinals

The Buckeyes QB missed his high school playoffs with an ACL injury and OSU's CFP run with a broken ankle. Think he's a little excited to play Clemson? Dan Murphy ?

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson's passing game reaching new highs in time for Fiesta Bowl

You might've heard some negatives about Clemson's passing game, but the numbers say the Tigers are throwing it well heading into the CFP semifinals. David M. Hale ?

What you need to know about Ohio State

J.T. Barrett and the scooter: A 'love-hate' relationship Buckeyes don't miss

J.T. Barrett had to use a scooter to get around during OSU's last playoff run. Now healthy, Barrett wonders what happened to his four-wheeled friend. Austin Ward ?

More on the Fiesta Bowl

