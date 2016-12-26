College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State

More CFP/New Year's Six coverage:
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Clemson Tigers
Date: Dec. 31, 2016
Time: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN App)
Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Today's must-read story
Finally, J.T. Barrett gets his chance to shine in the semifinals
The Buckeyes QB missed his high school playoffs with an ACL injury and OSU's CFP run with a broken ankle. Think he's a little excited to play Clemson? Dan Murphy ?
What you need to know about Clemson
Clemson's passing game reaching new highs in time for Fiesta Bowl
You might've heard some negatives about Clemson's passing game, but the numbers say the Tigers are throwing it well heading into the CFP semifinals. David M. Hale ?
What you need to know about Ohio State
J.T. Barrett and the scooter: A 'love-hate' relationship Buckeyes don't miss
J.T. Barrett had to use a scooter to get around during OSU's last playoff run. Now healthy, Barrett wonders what happened to his four-wheeled friend. Austin Ward ?
More on the Fiesta Bowl
- First look at Ohio State vs. Clemson
- Clemson, Watson could run through Ohio State, Bama to national title
- Youth ready to be served again at Ohio State?
- Finally healthy, Barrett's big moment has arrived
- A high-stakes matchup between evenly matched heavyweights
- Big Ten can validate dominant regular season in challenging bowl lineup
