College Football Playoff's Hancock defends UCF's No. 12 ranking

Although UCF finished the season as the only undefeated FBS team after its 34-27 win over No. 7 Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Monday, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock stood behind the selection committee's reasoning for ranking the Knights No. 12.

"The selection committee respected UCF," Hancock told ESPN on Tuesday. "After all, they're the group that put the Knights in the Peach Bowl. To qualify for the playoff, teams need to play tough schedules against good teams -- that is the way for all teams to stand out and be ranked high by the committee. UCF is an excellent team, but you still have to take into account who each team played and defeated during the regular season."

UCF played only one opponent all season that had been ranked by the committee, No. 20 Memphis, which the Knights beat 62-55 in double overtime in the AAC title game. The only Power 5 opponent UCF played during the regular season was 4-8 Maryland, which the Knights beat 38-10 in College Park. UCF was ranked behind five two-loss teams and one three-loss team in Auburn. Auburn's losses were to Clemson, LSU and Georgia in the SEC title game, but the Tigers also beat Alabama and Georgia during the regular season -- the two teams that are now playing for the national title.

After UCF's win over Auburn, outgoing coach Scott Frost said his team deserved a shot at the top four and said it took a "conscious effort" from the 13-member selection committee to keep the undefeated Knights out of its final top 10, which was released on Dec. 3.

"It wasn't right," said Frost, who is leaving UCF to be the coach at Nebraska, his alma mater. "I was watching [the selection show] every week, the committee sitting in a room and deciding that this two-loss team must be better than UCF because UCF is in the American, or this three-loss team must be better than UCF.

"It looked like a conscious effort to me to make sure that they didn't have a problem if they put us too high and a couple teams ahead of us lost. And oh no, now we have to put them in a playoff? But we just beat [Auburn], that beat two playoff teams and lost to another one by six points, and we beat them by seven."

The debate continued on Twitter after the Peach Bowl, where some fans argued that UCF didn't belong in the semifinals while others were quick to call for an expansion of the four-team playoff, especially after the semifinals produced two SEC teams in the national championship game.

"The CFP is all about teams, not conferences," Hancock said. "And these are two really great teams coming off landmark semifinals victories over tremendous opponents. The atmosphere in Atlanta will be truly something to behold. All I can say is, buckle up and enjoy."