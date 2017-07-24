Colts' Andrew Luck to start on PUP list while rehabbing

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list with the expectation that he will be ready for the start of the regular season, general manager Chris Ballard said Monday.

The news of Luck starting training camp on the PUP list isn't surprising; the quarterback just started throwing a football last week after having right shoulder surgery in January. Luck will not be able to practice until he's removed from the PUP list. The Colts open the regular season Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Rams.

"I want to make it clear that Andrew has not had any setbacks at all in his rehab process or with his surgery," Ballard said. "He's in good shape, good standing. Long term his shoulder, the prognosis is very good and that is very positive. We're going to continue to follow the doctor's orders and the rehab process."

Ballard also announced that safety Clayton Geathers (neck) will start the regular season on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first six weeks. Geathers underwent surgery earlier this year.

Luck, who threw for 31 touchdowns and completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes in 2016, had surgery to repair a torn labrum last winter. He originally suffered the injury in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

The Colts report for training camp on Saturday, and backup Scott Tolzien will continue to work with the first team until Luck returns.

"Andrew has to work on getting his throwing motion back, all his strength back. All of that is just part of the process that both his doctor and our trainers have set for him," Ballard said.

"... It's been positive to see every step along the way that he keeps making progress. That's what you want to see. You don't want to see any setbacks [and] that's why we're following this process so closely and we're doing it with every player."